Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $291.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

