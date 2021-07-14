Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 363,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,271. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

