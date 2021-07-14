Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $895,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,675. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

