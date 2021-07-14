Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of CFO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

