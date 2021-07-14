Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $39.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $44.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 376%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 974,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.09.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

