EventChain Hits Market Cap of $670,979.81 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $670,979.81 and $14,754.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00859428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005334 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

