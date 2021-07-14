Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $113.25 million and $14.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00114745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00150739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,744.01 or 0.99900345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.73 or 0.00948036 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,480,552 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,118,355 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.