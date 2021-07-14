Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.55. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 6,830 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.72%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

