EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 23,167 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVI Industries by 220.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.