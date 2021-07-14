Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. 1,200,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 282,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.