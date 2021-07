Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Sells $25,751,722.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.42, for a total value of $16,728,034.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $25,547,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

Shares of NYSE FB opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

