FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $314.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.17. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,329,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

