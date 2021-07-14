Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Fanhua shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 42,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.