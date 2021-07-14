Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.34 million, a P/E ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

