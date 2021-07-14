FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,514. FAST Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $4,904,900.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.