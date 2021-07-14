Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Shares of FAST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $54.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.
About Fastenal
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
