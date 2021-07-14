Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 51,141 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87.

Shares of FTHM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,265. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Get Fathom alerts:

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.