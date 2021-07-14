FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

