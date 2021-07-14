Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.99. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 356,696 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

