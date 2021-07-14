Financial Analysis: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) versus Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endo International 2 3 2 0 2.00

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 475.75%. Endo International has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 116.39%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endo International.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86% Endo International 3.41% -91.08% 6.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.03 Endo International $2.90 billion 0.29 $183.94 million $2.87 1.26

Endo International has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Endo International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Endo International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endo International beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology. The company's Sterile Injectables segment manufactures VASOSTRICT, a vasopressin injection; ADRENALIN, a non-selective adrenergic agonist; and APLISOL, which is a sterile aqueous solution, as well as generic sterile injectable products, including ertapenem for injections and ephedrine sulfate injections. Its Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmic products, and sprays. The company's International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, oncology, and transplantation. The company sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.