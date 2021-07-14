Financial Analysis: Noble Roman’s (NYSE:NROM) versus Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Noble Roman’s (NYSE:NROM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $433.68 million 0.87 -$37.99 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 1.34 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biglari.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biglari and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 43.75% 30.31% 17.38% Noble Roman’s -35.53% -78.27% -20.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biglari beats Noble Roman’s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,064 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

