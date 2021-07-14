Financial Architects Inc Acquires 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.95. 21,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,604. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

