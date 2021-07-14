Financial Architects Inc Has $14.71 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

