Financial Architects Inc Has $4.22 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.27. 505,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $984.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

