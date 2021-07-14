Financial Architects Inc Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 62,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,691. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

