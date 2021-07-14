Financial Architects Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.59. 112,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93.

