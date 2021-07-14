Financial Architects Inc Purchases 285 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 119,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in AbbVie by 219.8% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. 158,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,350. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

