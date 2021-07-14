Financial Architects Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

