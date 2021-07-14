Financial Comparison: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BancFirst alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BancFirst and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BancFirst pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 25.69% 11.27% 1.23% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $464.34 million 4.17 $99.59 million $3.00 19.69 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 2.08 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.