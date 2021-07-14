Financial Survey: Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) versus Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

4.5% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Lannett has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Lannett.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Lannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 4.00 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.19 Lannett $545.74 million 0.35 -$33.37 million $1.07 4.32

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -3,886.17% -156.45% Lannett -38.24% 9.28% 1.97%

Summary

Lannett beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies. The company's product candidates also include SBT-20 to treat complications of diabetes, renal diseases, ocular diseases, neurodegenerative, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and ALS diseases; SBT-550 for rare neurological indications; and SBT-272, a peptidomimetic that targets the mitochondria and stabilizing mitochondrial function under conditions of oxidative stress, as well as SBT 550. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was incorporated in 2006 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.