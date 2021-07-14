Fireball (FIRE) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 64.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00012713 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $82,185.33 and approximately $147.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00288672 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,732 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

