First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

