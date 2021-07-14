First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $199.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

