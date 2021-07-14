First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $197.53

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.53 and last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 18535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.49.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after acquiring an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

