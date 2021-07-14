First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $199.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.
About First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
