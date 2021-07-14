First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $199.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

