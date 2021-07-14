First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 2,825.0% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSTF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. First State Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

