First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Up 2,825.0% in June

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSTF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. First State Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.
About First State Financial
