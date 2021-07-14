First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of FEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,863. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.43.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
