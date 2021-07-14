First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,863. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.43.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

