FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC Invests $111.58 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,819,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,582,000. DraftKings accounts for about 100.0% of FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 156,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,258. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

