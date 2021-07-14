Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

DAL opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

