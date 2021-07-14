Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

