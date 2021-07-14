Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.20.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

