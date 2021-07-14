Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

