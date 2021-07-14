Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

WU opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.