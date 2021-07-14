Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

