Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

