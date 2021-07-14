Flamingo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.11 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $54.99 million and $13.11 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00154160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.26 or 1.00017183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00949863 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.