Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 48,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,611. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

