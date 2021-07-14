Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,321. The company has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

