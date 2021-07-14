Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00.
Shares of FOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,321. The company has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
