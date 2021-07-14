Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,071 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortis by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

