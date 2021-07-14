Founders Fund Ill Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,120,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,195,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 100.0% of Founders Fund Ill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock valued at $180,517,440 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 824,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,498,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

